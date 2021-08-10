Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio Cops Find Explosives at DUI Stop

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Ohio man caught with explosives

Ohio State News by Ken Fulton, Midwest Crime and Justice Correspondent

An Ohio man has been charged after police found the ingredients for an explosive device in his car during a traffic stop.

Andrew Dodson, 32, was first stopped for DUI. However, when police searched his vehicle. They found “a large cache” of suspicious items, including:

● Approximately 10 pounds of Potassium Percholorate, Potassium Nitrate, and Powdered sugar

● Batteries

● Vaseline

● A black tactical bag labeled “POLICE”

● Ear protection

● Safety glasses

Dodson’s excuse for the suspicious materials was that he had made smoke bombs for the 4th of July. The authorities agree that these materials can be used to make smoke bombs. But they may also be used to make “cap-sensitive improvised explosives” such as “Poor-Man’s C4”.

Suspicious Purchases and Online Posts

Further investigation revealed the more troubling details about Dodson. Like the fact, he purchased 50 pounds of 50 pounds of Potassium Percholorate (an ingredient in explosives) between April and June 2020. It is highly unusual to use such a large amount for homemade smoke bombs.

Dodson’s social media was another story. He had a tattoo of the Unabomber and referenced him multiple times online. Dodson’s social media featured a slew of troubling images and references, including but not limited to:

● Explosives

● Remote detonators

● Photographs of a remote detonator

● Photographs of flamethrowers

● Photographs of soft armor

● Photographs of firearms

● Photographs of improvised grenades for a grenade launcher

● 12 radio antenna devices

● And improvised claymores containing 1,000 BBs per device.

BBs are commonly used as shrapnel in improvised explosive devices. Despite this troubling evidence, Dodson was taken into federal custody by the FBI without incident. He now awaits trial on multiple federal charges relating to destructive devices and making false statements.

