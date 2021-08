The NFLPA released their list of the top 50 jersey sales in the NFL for the last quarter. Here’s where Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence land on the list. The Jersey sale numbers are in from Q2 of 2021, and it’s no surprise to see that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes lead the list of sales. Quarterbacks sell in the NFL, and despite the fact that Brady turns 44 years old in August, his jersey will last throughout the ages.