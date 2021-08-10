Missing Idaho 5-year-old - Where is Michael Joseph Vaughn?

Community hunts for missing Idaho Boy

Idaho State News by Ken Fulton, Western Crime and Justice Reporter

A small Idaho town has banded together to search for 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughn.

In a community of 5,400, people have turned out in force to make certain no stone goes unturned in the hunt for the missing little boy.

Little Michael was last seen on July 27 near his home at 6:30 p.m., just a few short hours before his disappearance was reported to the police. He was wearing a light blue Minecraft shirt and black boxer briefs with lime green stitching, as well as size 11 flip-flops.

Michael also answers to the nickname “Monkey”. Community members and multiple law enforcement agencies have searched more than 3,000 acres of farmland with canine teams for Michael.

They have also searched over 29 miles of riverbank, both by boat and by air. A dive team searched a pond and canals have been drained to try and find little Michael.

The search continues, but friends and family are adamant that they will find Michael. Police asked anyone with information to email a tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org, or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, 208-343-COPS.

What do you think? How do you feel?