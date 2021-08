Can you jump the line for a service that doesn't technically even have an authorized line yet? Call it whatever you'd like, but more than one million Americans have taken it upon themselves to get a third dose of a COVID vaccine under the shadow of the raging Delta variant and potential concerns over how long currently authorized shots remain effective in warding off a breakthrough COVID infection without a booster, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) documents reviewed by ABC News. (There is now mounting data to support some of those fears.) There are no officially Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized boosters to date, although the agency is expected to change that by the end of this week for certain individuals.