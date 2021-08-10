Country singer to perform in Coos Bay

Like many in the music industry, Johnny Young's 2020 tour dates evaporated with the onset of the pandemic, prompting him to switch gears (and area codes), in favor of Nashville's historic Music Row. With contributions from some of music city's finest session players, Johnny spent the remainder of last year recording his debut solo album, which has already gone to radio worldwide on the strength of his debut single/video "Outlaw," and also features a duet with Georgette Jones, the daughter of Tammy Wynette and George Jones.