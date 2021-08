Watching the New York Jets‘ two kickers in person at MetLife Stadium, I noticed that one clearly had more pop in his leg than the other – Matt Ammendola. Ammendola made all four of his field goals in the kicking session, including makes from 50 and 53 yards out. His kicks had a lot of juice. Ammendola’s short makes flew above the uprights, and his kicks from 50-plus had enough distance to clear the crossbar from at least five more yards out.