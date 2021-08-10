Where’s Shane? The Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe it’s almost time to go back to school? The start of the school year is right around the corner, and with that comes the return of field trips! We’re getting a sneak peek at some of the stops your kids are going to be making this year for a class field trip, and today we’re out at the Cosmosphere! We’ll be doing some fun experiments in Dr. Goddard’s lab, and checking out what’s going on with CosmoKids! You can find more information on the Cosmosphere at cosmo.org.