Millennial Money: Ready for results? Find a mentor

Organized sports are a great way for kids to stay active, make friends and develop character. But there’s no denying that the cost of childhood athletics is expensive. And while you may not be raising an Olympic-caliber athlete, if your child is one of the 45 million kids between age 5 and 18 who play an organized sport in the U.S., you know about the financial commitment all too well. Expenses can add up quickly, and it can be easy to lose track of the cost for your child to be on the team.