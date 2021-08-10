Cancel
San Jose, CA

Sponsored: Spectacular vineyard estate with panoramic Almaden Valley views

By Monica Lander
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanoramic views sweep across the horizon from this ultra-private vineyard estate, a gated sanctuary tucked in the Almaden Valley. More than 2.5 acres of land is the picturesque setting for the approximate 3,536 square-foot home at 20214 Viewcrest Drive. The two-level home is designed for a seamless flow to inviting outdoor venues, including Trex decks, multiple patios, pool and terraced gardens. Pathways connect to about 1,640 merlot grapevines that grace this hillside property that is also dotted with redwoods and oaks.

