UPDATE 2-Norse Atlantic in talks to cooperate with local airlines on passengers

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norse Atlantic NORSE-ME.OL, a recently formed Norwegian airline that aims to begin flights between Europe and the United States next year, is in talks about cooperation with local carriers on both sides of the Atlantic, it said on Tuesday.

Taking on customers from airlines that do not offer transatlantic routes could boost Norse’s passenger numbers, founder and CEO Bjoern Tore Larsen told a news conference.

He declined to name the companies Norse is in talks with or to specify what sort of cooperation might be achieved.

Norse listed on Oslo’s stock market this year and seeks to fill the void left by Norwegian Air’s exit from transatlantic routes using 15 leased Boeing 787 Dreamliner plans.

“Based on the current situation, we anticipate that all our 15 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the U.S. next summer,” Larsen said.

“We do have to see travel restrictions being lifted before we launch however,” Larsen added.

The airline plans to fly between U.S. cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European destinations including London, Paris and Oslo. It has said it will seek to expand based on demand and profitability and could eventually fly to Asia.

It plans to recruit 350 to 400 pilots and have around 1,600 employees by the time its full fleet is in the air, Larsen said.

The airlines industry has experienced heavy losses during the pandemic, leaving a glut of aircraft available for those launching new carriers.

Norse’s board members and shareholders include Bjoern Kjos, the founder of Norwegian Air who stepped down as CEO of his old company in 2019.

Norwegian Air, which came close to collapse when the pandemic broke out in 2020, has restructured this year, emerging as a Europe-only airline. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)