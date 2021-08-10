Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

UPDATE 2-Norse Atlantic in talks to cooperate with local airlines on passengers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norse Atlantic NORSE-ME.OL, a recently formed Norwegian airline that aims to begin flights between Europe and the United States next year, is in talks about cooperation with local carriers on both sides of the Atlantic, it said on Tuesday.

Taking on customers from airlines that do not offer transatlantic routes could boost Norse’s passenger numbers, founder and CEO Bjoern Tore Larsen told a news conference.

He declined to name the companies Norse is in talks with or to specify what sort of cooperation might be achieved.

Norse listed on Oslo’s stock market this year and seeks to fill the void left by Norwegian Air’s exit from transatlantic routes using 15 leased Boeing 787 Dreamliner plans.

“Based on the current situation, we anticipate that all our 15 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the U.S. next summer,” Larsen said.

“We do have to see travel restrictions being lifted before we launch however,” Larsen added.

The airline plans to fly between U.S. cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European destinations including London, Paris and Oslo. It has said it will seek to expand based on demand and profitability and could eventually fly to Asia.

It plans to recruit 350 to 400 pilots and have around 1,600 employees by the time its full fleet is in the air, Larsen said.

The airlines industry has experienced heavy losses during the pandemic, leaving a glut of aircraft available for those launching new carriers.

Norse’s board members and shareholders include Bjoern Kjos, the founder of Norwegian Air who stepped down as CEO of his old company in 2019.

Norwegian Air, which came close to collapse when the pandemic broke out in 2020, has restructured this year, emerging as a Europe-only airline. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norse#Atlantic#Oslo#Norwegian Air#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
Related
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Cargo Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of China Flights Amid COVID Outbreak

Chinese restrictions to control a spike in COVID infections have severely curtailed cargo operations at several airports and reduced crew availability, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights as the peak shipping season kicks into high gear in a sector already struggling to keep up with high demand. Logistics professionals...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 Rejects Takeoff When Cleared On Taxiway

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 flying from Newark, New Jersey to Istanbul, Turkey, rejected takeoff after the plane’s crew members were advised that they were on Istanbul New Airport’s taxiway P. This incident occurred on flight TK30, which departed just after midnight on Saturday, August 7th. Transatlantic mission. The A330...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

British Airways Orders Pilots to Fly Around Afghanistan as Taliban Seizes Control

British Airways has ordered its pilots to avoid Afghan airspace after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday and Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government fled the country. Other airlines are likely to follow suit in the coming hours but the likes of Air France, Singapore Airlines and Eva Air continued to utilise Afghanistan’s airspace hours after the directive from British Airways.
Public Healthrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Canada to require airline and rail passengers to be vaccinated

Canada will soon require all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships, to be vaccinated. Additionally, in announcing a broader mandate requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat on 13 August...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Which Airlines Could Order The New Airbus A350 Freighter?

Airbus announced a freight version of the A350 family at the end of last month, prompting significant excitement among the airline industry. The decision to push on with such a product came after extensive pressure from airlines looking to diversify their cargo operations. But which airlines might order this exciting new freighter? Let’s take a look.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic aims to be agents’ ‘airline of choice’ for the Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic says it wants to be travel agents’ “airline of choice” for the Caribbean as it ups capacity on leisure routes to the region. Virgin’s new route between Heathrow and the Bahamas went on sale on Wednesday (August 11) and sales vice-president Lee Haslett noted the 35 Upper Class seats at the front of the Boeing 787 as an opportunity for the trade.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Routes in brief: flynas, IndiGo, Virgin Australia and more

Saudi LCC flynas has launched its first nonstop flight to Tashkent (TAS), the capital of Uzbekistan. Flights from Riyadh’s King Khalid International (RUH) will be twice a week onboard Airbus A320s. “We aspire to build bridges with numerous countries around the world through increasing partnerships and launching more destinations in what will fulfill the air travel industry’s strategic targets and enable flynas’ position as a pioneering global airline,” CEO Bandar bin Abdulrahman Al Muhanna said.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy. “We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must,” Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Norse Atlantic Airways unveils its Viking-inspired livery

Norse Atlantic Airways has unveiled its livery and routes. The livery is inspired by Viking longships. A small in-house team and a local agency developed the first part of the brand identity. “Like the Norsemen who traveled and explored the world with their state-of-the art longships, Norse Atlantic Airways will...
simpleflying.com

Norse Atlantic Airways: Following In Norwegian’s Footsteps

Startup long-haul, low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic expects to begin flying between Europe and the US next summer, based on its prediction that demand will be sufficiently high by then, helped by easing coronavirus restrictions. If all goes to plan, it says that 15 Boeing 787s will be in service next summer – an enormous amount from the get-go. Norse Atlantic is following in the footsteps of Norwegian, whose long-haul operation we now explore.
Industryboardingarea.com

Norse Atlantic tries to crack North Atlantic Low Cost Flying

If there’s something that very companies have got right – it’s Low-Cost Carriers across the Atlantic. Norse Atlantic is gearing up for a network launch. Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 – Image, Norse Atlantic. The airline will use15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with the airline expecting demand for transatlantic travel will be...
WeatherMotley Fool

Airlines Canceling Thousands of Flights, Leaving Passengers Stranded

Airlines are canceling a record number of flights, leaving travelers stranded at airports. Will your air travel plans get changed unexpectedly?. If your travel plans include flying, it could take longer than you think to reach your destination. More than one U.S. airline has been experiencing significant problems, resulting in a large number of canceled flights for travelers. Find out more so you can better plan your upcoming travel.
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

Airline update

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 6 August 2021. Esken Limited. ("Esken" or the "Group") Ryanair closes London Southend Airport base. Esken,...
Industrykion546.com

FL: AIRLINE EXEC ON DUCT-TAPING UNRULY PASSENGER

United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement would be a decision for the government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy