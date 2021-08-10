‘Off Night’ for Bouknight: Rookie Davion Mitchell clamps down in Kings’ win over Hornets

With the selection of Davion Mitchell, the Sacramento Kings add a third guard behind De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. While the three guards have the potential to be dynamic, the question of fit remains. The good news is Mitchell played in a three-guard backcourt at Baylor and thrived in it. Specifically he enjoyed playing off ball with two guys (Jared Butler and MaCio Teague) who could make plays for themselves and others. The trio turned that into a National Championship.