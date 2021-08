Oasis has finally unveiled the trailer for their forthcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, released 25 years to the day of the legendary two-night show. Executive produced by Liam and Noel Gallagher, the docu is helmed by GRAMMY winner Jake Scott and is a cinematic celebration of one of the most historic live events in recent history. Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be told entirely from the eyes of fans who were present those nights and features extensive and never-before-seen archival concert and backstage footage, as well as additional interviews with the band and concert organizers: