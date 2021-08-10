2 Dead Bodies Pulled From Ohio River After Mysterious Empty Boat Appears

Bodies discovered in Ohio River after mystery boat appears

Kentucky State News by Tristate Crime and Justice Correspondent Ken Fulton

Kentucky authorities have opened an investigation after the bodies of a man and woman were recovered from the Ohio River.

Conservation authorities had been on the lookout for bodies after an empty boat was discovered adrift near the Indiana shoreline.

Barge workers eventually found the bodies upstream from where the drifting boat was located. The boat had been launched from the Brandenburg, Kentucky area.

Officials have not shared the identities of the man and woman or information on the cause of death.

