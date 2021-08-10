USDOT Proposes Improved Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2024-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U. S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently announced that it will soon propose robust new fuel economy standards. The reconsideration of the fuel economy standards set in 2020 is in direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order 13990 and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to promote and protect public health and the environment.www.mychesco.com
