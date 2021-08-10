Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

USDOT Proposes Improved Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2024-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U. S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently announced that it will soon propose robust new fuel economy standards. The reconsideration of the fuel economy standards set in 2020 is in direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order 13990 and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to promote and protect public health and the environment.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Fuel Efficiency#Passenger Cars#Usdot#Nhtsa#Americans#Eo 13990
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Verge

Proposed federal standard would require cars to ‘prevent or limit operation’ by impaired drivers

On Sunday, a bipartisan group of Senators published draft text of a massive new bipartisan infrastructure bill, proposing more than a trillion dollars in spending and a vast array of far-reaching provisions. But a little-noticed section in the bill could have significant implications in the fight against drunk driving, eventually mandating a new in-car safety technology to actively prevent Americans from driving while impaired.
Carsgmauthority.com

EPA Releases Strict New Emissions Standards For Cars And Light Trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency has released its strict new proposed fuel economy/emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks. Under the proposed new rules, automakers would be forced to meet fleetwide average fuel mileage of 52 mpg by 2026 – up from the current target of 40 mpg. This would be equivalent to a 10 percent increase in fleetwide fuel economy by 2023 and a further five percent increase each year after through to 2026.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Welcome news on clean car standards

The transportation sector is the leading source of carbon pollution in Illinois and the United States. We're seeing the impacts of that every day, with climate change very much upon us and environmental justice communities feeling the burden of those impacts. Fortunately, President Biden is driving forward with solutions to...
Carsepa.gov

EPA to Overhaul Pollution Standards for Passenger Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks, Paving Way for Zero-Emission Future

EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov) Washington, DC (August 5, 2021) – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to set robust federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks to secure pollution reductions through Model Year (MY) 2026. The proposal, which revises standards set by the previous administration, also outlines the Agency’s plans to initiate a subsequent rulemaking to set standards for MY 2027 and beyond, to speed the transition of the light-duty vehicle fleet toward a zero emissions future. In addition, EPA is announcing plans to update air pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

EPA Proposes U.S. Average Fuel Economy at 52 mpg by 2026

The Environmental Protection Agency revealed the hard numbers behind President Joe Biden’s push for cleaner cars: 52 mpg. That’s the new average fuel economy standard the agency is mandating automakers hit by 2026. In the near term, they’re pushing for a 10% improvement by 2023. The new proposals, for which...
Politicsfordauthority.com

EPA Fuel Economy Standards To Be Raised Through 2026

Since taking office earlier this year, President Joe Biden has made his intentions clear in regards to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Biden’s administration plans on achieving this goal by increasing fuel economy standards and slashing emissions by 3.7 percent between 2023 and 2026, as Ford Authority recently reported, as well as funding consumer rebates and infrastructure for electric vehicles. Now, Biden has announced more details regarding a new EPA fuel economy standards proposal set to take place now through 2026.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Biden tightening car standards to expand EVs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday it was developing tougher new car emission standards with the goal of making half of new passenger vehicle sales zero-emissions by 2030 — a goal that could accelerate both the shift from petroleum and the looming threat to oil companies that anchor the Houston economy.
Canton, OHAntelope Valley Press

Are hydrogen vehicles a realistic path?

CANTON, Ohio — Each morning at a transit facility in Canton, Ohio, more than a dozen buses pull up to a fueling station before fanning out to their routes in this city south of Cleveland. The buses — made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional...
Saint Louis, MOetftrends.com

How to Participate in the Coming Electric Vehicle (EV) Boom

In 1905, the first gas pump appeared in St. Louis, Missouri, to meet the fueling demands of a rapidly growing number of motorists. Before this innovation, which resembled a handheld water pump, people topped off their cars with gasoline they purchased in cans at the pharmacy or hardware store. It...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Biden administration targets 52 mpg fuel economy regulations by 2026

This past Friday, the Biden administration delivered on its goal of updated fuel economy regulations with a set of proposals to replace the Trump Administration's SAFE rules. The Environmental Protection Agency targets an average fleet standard of 52 mpg come 2026. This proposal includes a 10% boost for the 2023 model year in fuel efficiency standards and 5% increases through 2026. It's a much larger jump than the Trump era's 1.5% increases, which would lead to an average fleet standard of 43.3 mpg by 2026. The latest regulations also go a touch further than the Obama administration's rules, originally in place through 2025.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

What is the future for passenger car lubricants?

Today, more than 1.2 billion passenger cars dot the global roadways—and that number is only growing. Simultaneously, government bodies are becoming increasingly concerned with fighting climate change via increasingly stringent regulatory measures that are intended to curb emissions and help the world move cleaner. Collectively it means passenger vehicle technology must rapidly adapt, with significant changes anticipated in the future.
Carstechxplore.com

Electrifying cars and light trucks to meet Paris climate goals

On Aug. 5, the White House announced that it seeks to ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 are powered by electricity. The purpose of this target is to enable the U.S to remain competitive with China in the growing electric vehicle (EV) market and meet its international climate commitments. Setting ambitious EV sales targets and transitioning to zero-carbon power sources in the United States and other nations could lead to significant reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector and move the world closer to achieving the Paris Agreement's long-term goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius relative to preindustrial levels.
Energy Industrynewsdakota.com

NBB Campaigns for Commitment to Renewable Fuel Standard

(NAFB) – The National Biodiesel Board launched an ad campaign calling on President Biden to maintain his commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard. The ads will air on more than 200 radio stations. “As a candidate last August, Joe Biden called the Renewable Fuel Standard ‘our bond with our farmers...
EconomyPosted by
MassLive.com

Economy fueled by feds’ acts (editorial)

Will the new normal look much like the old normal?. Soon after the lockdowns and business closures and stay-at-home orders that were implemented by state and local governments with the coming of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, there were some folks who began to look past the darkness, imagining what life would look like after the end of our near-wartime setting. They looked forward to getting back to normal. Or, in the term that was often used, they wondered what the “new normal” would be.
TrafficWashington Post

Safety commission orders Metro to improve standards and accountability

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Friday that Metro workers are regularly flouting required safety checks and failing to get necessary certification or approvals when they work on the rail system. The commission, an independent government agency that oversees Metrorail safety, said the transit agency is lacking in “safety certification,”...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Hyundai, Kia Recall 600K Vehicles To Fix Trunk Latch Problem

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside. The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars. Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy