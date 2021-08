The Spiral Jetty remained submerged under the surface of the Great Salt Lake and out of sight for more than 20 years not long after it was built in 1970. Today, the popular work of outdoor art stretching into a remote bay in Box Elder County sits several hundred yards from the receding shoreline, with a 10 to 15 minute walk required from the Spiral Jetty to the water’s edge. The dark volcanic rocks that make up the jetty stand out in stark contrast to the surrounding dry lakebed encrusted with salt and other minerals left behind by evaporating water.