League City, TX

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: 3 recent business openings in Bay Area

By Jake Magee
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 5 days ago
Here are some businesses that recently opened around Clear Lake and League City. Southside Boardshop opened at 19760 Gulf Freeway, Webster, inside Baybrook Square, in early August. Owner Eric Visentin began skating in the late 1980s in his hometown in Seabrook and bought a South Houston skate park in 2007. The business has grown, and the new location is a full-service skate shop that sells apparel and gear and repairs skateboards. The boardshop’s Webster location is its third. 832-932-5010. www.southsideskatepark.com.

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Kemah, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Submerge Swimwear now open in Kemah

Submerge Swimwear opened a boardwalk storefront in June at 609 Bradford St., Ste. 108, Kemah. The boutique offers modern styles of women’s swimwear, apparel, accessories and a limited supply of men’s swimwear, according to the business' website. Staff are also available to consult with customers via an online, one-on-one fitting room. 210-896-0625. www.submergeswimwear.com.
League City, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

League City commercial, residential projects in the works

Despite COVID-19, League City has several economic development projects in the works. Economic Development Director Scott Livingston spoke during a League City Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast Aug. 11 about projects in the city. Among the list of projects the city is working on is Alamo Drafthouse, Auto Museum, Children’s Lighthouse, Blue Wave Car Wash, Salon Naturale and more.
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice now open on Cypresswood Drive in Spring

Orlando-based Jeremiah's Italian Ice opened a location in Cypress Green Plaza on Aug. 10. Located at 210 Cypresswood Drive, Ste. 400, Spring, the new location offers more than 40 flavors of Italian ice and soft ice cream. The new franchise is locally owned and operated by Joseph Pina and features both indoor and outdoor seating, a walk-up window, a drive-thru and third-party delivery options. 281-719-8127. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Harris County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend, Harris counties issue mask mandate; new stores open in The Woodlands Mall and more top Houston-area news

Read the top business and community news from the past week from the Greater Houston area. Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced he was reinstating a mask mandate in all county buildings, including public schools—defying Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, which in part prohibits local government entities from issuing mask mandates.
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Action Behavior Centers opens in Shadow Creek Ranch

Action Behavior Centers opened Aug. 2. at 2941 Broadway Bend Drive, Ste. 108, Pearland. Action Behavior Centers provides applied behavioral analysis therapy, which includes one-on-one sessions that focus on the specific developmental needs for children on the autism spectrum. For more information, call 281-223-5070 or visit Action Behavior Centers' website.
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

New Hwy. 288 frontage road opens in Pearland

The new Hwy. 288 northbound frontage road between Magnolia Parkway and Broadway Street in Pearland opened Aug. 12. In addition, the Hwy. 288 northbound entrance ramp from Magnolia also opened. Pearland funded 100% of the design, construction and additional costs of the project, said Danny Perez, a public information officer...
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District Board keeps 2022 Montgomery County water fees constant

Water fees in Montgomery County will remain at the same rate in 2022 as they were in 2021 following a Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District Board vote Aug. 11. The seven-member board of directors approved a resolution to keep fees at a rate of $0.085 per 1,000 gallons for groundwater produced from the Chicot, Evangeline and Jasper aquifers for nonagricultural use, according to an Aug. 12 news release. The Chicot, Evangeline and Jasper aquifers are part of the Gulf Coast aquifer, which runs along the Gulf Coast from the Louisiana border to the Mexican border.
Montgomery, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Grab N Go Tacos coming soon in Montgomery

Grab N Go Tacos is planning to open its fifth location in Woodforest in Montgomery, according to the eatery's website. An employee at the restaurant’s Spring location said the new location would open in late 2021 or early 2022. Grab N Go Tacos specializes in street tacos and gourmet fusion tacos as well margaritas and other Mexican food. The fifth location is slated for 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Other locations include Tomball, Sugar Land, Spring and Katy. www.grabngotacos.com.
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Scooter’s Coffee opens Pearland location

Scooter’s Coffee at 2401 Main St., Pearland, had its soft opening Aug. 9. The shop offers a diverse drink menu including hot and iced drinks, smoothies, teas and more. Scooter's Coffee also offers burritos, croissants, sandwiches and other sweets among other items. The business does not have a phone number...
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Green light given for new retail building, office warehouse on Broadway Street

Pearland could see a new restaurant, retail store and a couple of office warehouses on Broadway Street in the near future. Pearland City Council on Aug. 9 approved in a unanimous vote to reclassify a property at 6743 Broadway St., Pearland, from a general business and office professional zone to a general commercial zone, giving way for two strip centers to be built at the location.
Tomball, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Kroger-anchored Tomball Town Center under new ownership

Tomball Town Center, anchored by Kroger, was purchased by SJBC Commercial XXI LLC, a joint venture between The J. Beard Real Estate Co. and Outlier Capital LLC, according to an Aug. 10 news release from The J. Beard Real Estate Co. The shopping center, located at 14320 FM 2920 and built in 2004, includes 141,450 square feet of retail space and 14.13 acres. As of the Aug. 10 release, the center is 98% occupied. www.jbeardcompany.com.

