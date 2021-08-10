IMPACTS ROUNDUP: 3 recent business openings in Bay Area

Water fees in Montgomery County will remain at the same rate in 2022 as they were in 2021 following a Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District Board vote Aug. 11. The seven-member board of directors approved a resolution to keep fees at a rate of $0.085 per 1,000 gallons for groundwater produced from the Chicot, Evangeline and Jasper aquifers for nonagricultural use, according to an Aug. 12 news release. The Chicot, Evangeline and Jasper aquifers are part of the Gulf Coast aquifer, which runs along the Gulf Coast from the Louisiana border to the Mexican border.