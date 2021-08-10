IMPACTS ROUNDUP: 3 recent business openings in Bay Area
Here are some businesses that recently opened around Clear Lake and League City. Southside Boardshop opened at 19760 Gulf Freeway, Webster, inside Baybrook Square, in early August. Owner Eric Visentin began skating in the late 1980s in his hometown in Seabrook and bought a South Houston skate park in 2007. The business has grown, and the new location is a full-service skate shop that sells apparel and gear and repairs skateboards. The boardshop’s Webster location is its third. 832-932-5010. www.southsideskatepark.com.communityimpact.com
