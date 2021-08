Now we know why John Corbett is getting rid of his bachelor pad! He revealed yesterday on The Talk that he and Bo Derek had finally gotten married after 20 years of dating. “We’re pretty private people [so] we didn’t make an announcement,” John said. “All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy and now I guess I’m telling all of America, or the world.”