Pearland, TX

Pearland sets proposed tax rate for 2021-22; ceiling set at $0.735484

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
 5 days ago
Pearland City Council on Aug. 9 came to a consensus on a proposed maximum property tax rate of $0.735484 per $100 valuation—which is a $0.015484 increase from the existing tax rate of $0.72—for fiscal year 2021-22. According to agenda documents, this rate is not final and will decrease before the FY 2021-22 budget is approved in September. The proposed tax rate is required as a tax ceiling, which means Pearland City Council cannot exceed that amount when passing the tax rate for the new fiscal year. According to agenda documents, City Council can and will reduce the rate from $0.735484.

