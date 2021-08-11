Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Education secretary Gavin Williamson claims he’s ‘forgotten’ his A Level grades

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

In a surprising turn of events, Gavin Williamson – the actual education secretary – can’t remember what his results were when he sat his own A-Level exams.

The admission, made by the Tory MP on LBC on Tuesday , comes on the same day that many students opened their envelopes to find out what grades they secured in their A-Levels, during an academic year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quoting a statement made by Williamson, host Nick Ferrari asked: “How did you fare, 27 years ago today, as it were?”

“I remember walking up to those college doors, Nick, and going in to my college at Sixth Form and getting that envelope, opening up that envelope, seeing the grades on there and just feeling absolute delight,” replied Williamson, appearing to avoid the question entirely.

Ferrari then pressed the education secretary several times for an answer, at which point he said: “It was so long ago. I mean it was 27 years ago.”

While Williamson was reluctant to reveal the exact grades, another question led him to confirm that he did not receive three A* grades, and he later went on to joke with Ferrari that the answer was a “state secret”.

“I’ve forgotten! It’s so long ago. I mean it’s 27 years ago.

“I mean, you probably can’t remember what was happening last weekend, Nick,” he said.

Twitter users have since expressed disbelief that Williamson could forget that information:

Worry not, students. If you’re anxious about your results today, our education secretary got into the position while seemingly being unable to remember his A-Level grades.

Have hope.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Nick Ferrari
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Secretary#Uk#Sixth Form#Ferrari#Nickferrarilbc#Ffs#Brexit Inquisitor#Lbc#Emmavj#State For Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.K.The Independent

He may have failed to make the grade, but Boris Johnson cannot get rid of Gavin Williamson

Somewhat overshadowed by the dramatic slump in the prime minister’s approval ratings among Conservative Party activists earlier this week is the continuing disappointing showing for the education secretary, Gavin Williamson. Much has been made of the “swing” in Boris Johnson’s net approval ratings, down 36 percentage points to from plus 39 to plus 3, thanks to his hypocrisy over self-isolation, by-election results and a lack of direction in his government.
EducationShropshire Star

Gavin Williamson disputes report condemning Government's handling of exams crisis

Gavin Williamson today angrily rejected the findings of a report that claims there was a “refusal” to act as schools fell into a Covid crisis. The report, by the independent think tank The Institute for Government, says the Education Secretary was given a “clear steer” from Number 10 not to make contingency plans on school closures or the scrapping of exams.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The rest of us have always known that Gavin Williamson is a joke – now even he accepts it

Give up guys. It’s over. Go home. You know who you are – your Jeremy Clarksons, your Jake Humphreys, the really big fish of the tedious A-level results day humblebrag. Well there’s a new king in town now, his name’s Gavin Williamson and you’re not getting anywhere near him.Bragging on social media about how badly you did in your A-levels and how great your life turned out anyway has, for at least half a decade, become the nation’s most tedious annual pastime. But not anymore. Williamson’s killed it.Jeremy Clarkson reigned supreme in this turbo-woeful little world for quite some...
EducationBBC

Williamson: 'We expect students to be getting better grades'

High grades are expected to be awarded in A-levels after exams were cancelled for a second year. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said "this cohort of students have had to deal with a level of disruption that no-one has ever seen before" and the qualification awards would allow them to take the next step in their lives.
U.K.BBC

Exams: Keir Starmer calls for Gavin Williamson to lose job

It is "pretty astonishing" that the education secretary is still in his job, says the Labour leader. Sir Keir Starmer called for Gavin Williamson to resign, or for the prime minister to "get rid" of him over his "chaotic approach" to running schools.
BusinessTelegraph

How Gavin Williamson was forced to allow rampant grade inflation

In August last year, Gavin Williamson was adamant that allowing any degree of grade inflation would deliver a double blow to students. Writing in The Telegraph, he said that not only would it devalue their results but also that it would ruin their future job prospects. However, on Tuesday, the...
EducationPosted by
newschain

‘Glide path back’ to more normal A-levels needed, Williamson says

A “glide path back to a more normal state of affairs” for A-levels will be needed, the Education Secretary has said, as top results rose to a record high. Speaking on Tuesday morning before the results were officially announced, Gavin Williamson defended an increase in the proportion of higher grades, describing an “exceptional year” and saying students have worked “incredibly hard” and the results should be “celebrated”.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Russell Group universities defy Gavin Williamson's order to stop Zoom classes despite calls for a return to lecture theatres - as they offer NO clearing places for first time after record A-level results

Some of Britain's leading universities have revealed they'll continue teaching classes on Zoom despite Education Secretary Gavin Williamson calling for online lessons to end. Of the 24 institutions that make up the elite Russell Group, 20 confirmed that some undergraduate teaching will continue to be online. Meanwhile, institutions including Russell...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Gavin Williamson backtracks on tuition fee refunds if universities fail to restore face-to-face teaching

Gavin Williamson has dropped a threat to force universities to refund tuition fees if they fail to restore face-to-face teaching, after a regulator said it had no such power.The education secretary vowed to back the Office for Students in pursuing universities “that aren’t delivering enough for students” – after some said remote learning will continue this autumn.But the regulator made clear it has no remit over the level of fees charged and the Department for Education (DfE) admitted there is no plan to change the law to beef up its powers.It means ministers can only put public pressure on...
EducationPosted by
Indy100

Russell Kane praised for ‘smashing the education debate’ as he defends apprenticeships on A Level results day

Russell Kane has been praised on social media after he celebrated apprenticeships and discussed inequalities in the education system on A Level results day.Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the comedian said leaders need to explain why apprenticeships are a good option and recognise that being saddled with debt at university is not a viable option for some people.He said:'We have to be careful with the language we're using.'@russell_kane calls for leaders of trade associations to come forward to explain why apprentices are a good option.He also raises the way student loans are spoken about and the impact it has on...
EducationBBC

GCSE and A-level results: 'It's been hell' grading exams

"It's been hell," says one teacher who's had to decide on the grades for her GCSE pupils. As thousands of students have received their A-level, BTEC, Scottish Higher and GCSE results, teachers are opening up to Radio 1 Newsbeat about the huge stress they've been under. The 28-year-old, who doesn't...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Is the rising dominance of science and maths at university Dominic Cummings’ final victory?

Gavin Williamson says universities shouldn’t charge full tuition fees if they fail to deliver what students ‘expect’. The future of Britain is nerd. Largely unnoticed because of the all-too-predictable row about grade inflation, Tuesday’s A-level results and the university admissions that followed in their wake contained an extraordinary story about the direction of this country.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Teacher-assessed A-levels are 'much more accurate' than cancelled exams and students will get 'fair' results tomorrow, says head of grades watchdog - as union claims ministers have promised not to accuse staff of being too generous

Teacher-assessed A-levels are 'much more accurate' than exams and students can be satisfied they will get 'fair' marks tomorrow, the head of the exams watchdog said today. Ofqual interim chief regulator Simon Lebus said that traditional tests only provided a 'snapshot' of a pupil's ability and the new system allowed a fairer assessment gauged over a longer time period.
EducationPosted by
newschain

Former education secretary Damian Hinds appointed security minister

Former education secretary Damian Hinds has been appointed as security minister, Downing Street said. The announcement on Friday came hours after the Home Office said Home Secretary Priti Patel had expanded her brief to take on the responsibilities of the security minister following criticism of the Government for failing to replace James Brokenshire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy