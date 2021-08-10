Cancel
EP review: Meet Me @ The Altar – Model Citizen

By Words: Jake Richardson
Kerrang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 saw stand-out pop-punk releases from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, KennyHoopla and All Time Low. In amongst that high-profile competition, U.S. newcomers Meet Me @ The Altar dropped an absolute belter of a track in Garden, which earned them praise from pop-punk god Mark Hoppus and rightly cemented itself as one of the year’s best songs within the genre. Model Citizen, Meet Me @ The Altar’s new EP and debut on heavyweight alt. label Fueled By Ramen, builds on this momentum in fine fashion, bringing something new to pop-punk in terms of sound and, more importantly, the very idea of what a pop-punk band can be.

