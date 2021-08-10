EP review: Meet Me @ The Altar – Model Citizen

Coming out of the Eastside of Atlanta, Georgia, AmgTask is a rising rapper who is looking to solidify his spot with some of the best ones to ever do it. Starting to make music when he was just ten years old, AmgTask has never looked to go down a different path after finding his passion for the art. Over the last couple of years, he has been working relentlessly on his craft and is prepared to take the leap of faith and go all in on his career. With big moves being made left and right, AmgTask is eager to present to the world the project he has been working on, as it could be his big break.