New Hampshire had the only win Tuesday night. Buffalo's game in Syracuse was rained out. L.J. Talley's three-run homer in the second was all the Fisher Cats needed against the Rockies affiliate. Samad Taylor also went deep for his 15th homer of the year and drew a walk. Chavez Young clubbed his 5th dinger of the year as part of a three-hit night. Kevin Vicuña also had three hits. Tanner Kirwer picked up two doubles and Jordan Groshans had two singles.