Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Scott Morrison wants a trouble-free Christmas but George Christensen’s Covid misinformation stands in the way

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Morrison has sought to cast forward Australia’s collective imagination to a time close to Christmas, a time when the country’s troubles could be largely behind it. “By the end of this year, we will be able to say that we have saved the lives of over 30,000 Australians, we have put a million people back into work and we have vaccinated the country,” the prime minister told parliament on Tuesday.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Pauline Hanson
Person
Brad Hazzard
Person
George Christensen
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Matt Canavan
Person
Clive Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Misinformation#Christmas#Australians#Coalition#Queenslander#Labor#Guardian Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Morning mail: heat record, Covid deniers check-in, Morrison’s muse

Good morning. Europe faces an unwelcome new climate record, Australia is urged to do more on emissions reduction by a top US climate aide and Covid-19 deniers fan the take-up of a fake check-in app across Australia’s east coast. Plus: meet Scott Morrison’s favourite protester. The chief executive of a...
WorldThe Guardian

Barnaby Joyce on George Christensen: don’t ‘prod the bear’

Barnaby Joyce says he won’t demand George Christensen desist from contradicting public health advice because the Coalition governs with a “thin margin” and if you “start prodding the bear, you’re going to make the situation worse”. The deputy prime minister told the ABC on Thursday he had different views to...
WorldThe Guardian

Scott Morrison contradicts Barnaby Joyce on Coalition plan to reach net zero

Scott Morrison has confirmed that his cabinet will formulate a plan to reach net zero emissions after the deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce declared climate action plans were formulated by agencies, not by politicians who lacked relevant expertise. After an extraordinary radio interview where Joyce, the Nationals leader, attempted to...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation

Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has dissociated himself from the views of his maverick backbencher George Christensen, who on Tuesday flatly rejected measures to contain COVID and played down the seriousness of the disease. “I don’t agree with him,” Joyce said. “Just because someone has a view, it doesn’t mean it’s my view.” Joyce is personally close to Christensen. Joyce drew on the experience of his father, who he said had been very involved in the eradication of brucellosis and bovine tuberculosis in northern NSW. This had been done by large scale vaccination, quarantine, prosecution of people who did not comply with measures, and...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A reprimand for Christensen and Morrison on climate

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the House of Representatives’ slapdown of controversial Nationals MP George Christensen after his attack on COVID-19 lockdowns and mask-wearing. Read more: View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation They also canvass Scott Morrison’s initial response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Read more: With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate Additional audio Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
WorldThe Guardian

Scott Morrison says mandating vaccines for workers will be left up to businesses

The prime minister has warned businesses moving to make Covid vaccinations mandatory for their staff to be careful, with neither the federal government nor the states and territories prepared to create special laws to enforce vaccine mandates. Instead, employers will have to navigate existing workplace laws, which include “reasonable” directions...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

AstraZeneca Vital In Covid-19 Fight: Scott Morrison

CANBERRA, Australia — The Prime Minister has declared that the AstraZeneca vaccine is making a “comeback” and is vital in the fight against the growing Sydney Covid-19 outbreak. Scott Morrison said that AstraZeneca has been “talked down for a long time.” Still, the jabs were especially vital in Greater Sydney,...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

Pfizer from Poland directed to young super spreaders

People aged 20-39, who were identified by the Doherty Institute modelling as super spreaders of COVID, will be targeted for the one million Pfizer doses the Morrison government has purchased from Poland. Of these, 530,000 doses will be sent urgently to a dozen Sydney local government areas, where the outbreak remains out of control. They will start being administered in state clinics this week, Scott Morrison said. He said the allocation to NSW “will give everyone aged 20 to 39 years in the 12 LGAs the opportunity to be vaccinated”. The Doherty modelling said: “As supply allows, extending vaccinations for adults under 40...
Public HealthVoice of America

Australia on COVID-19 Alert as Sydney’s Delta Crisis Intensifies

SYDNEY - For the first time in Australia, a state government has said visitors from virus-hit parts of the country must be vaccinated to enter. The state of Western Australia has insisted the tough measures, imposed on travelers from New South Wales, are designed to curb the spread of the delta variant as a record number of infections were reported Saturday in Sydney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy