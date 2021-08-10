Algood To Explore Potential Retirement Plan Options For City Employees
The City of Algood will explore options to potentially transition city employee retirement plans from a 401k to defined benefits. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the transition has been some time in the making, with the first phase completed previously in a move to a state 401k plan through the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. Morrison said the next step to defined benefits would allow for a more robust retirement option for employees.newstalk941.com
