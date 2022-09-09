ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

9 best retinol serums to smooth the skin and tackle pigmentation

By Lucy Partington
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

There’s no doubt that you’ve heard of retinol. A derivative of vitamin A, it’s one of the most powerful and effective skincare ingredients that you can use, and there’s a reason why it’s hailed as “gold standard” by almost all dermatologists and skincare experts.

Not only does it have an unrivalled ability to treat acne – which it was originally used for – but it’s also great for increasing skin cell turnover to improve the quality and texture of skin. As well as that, it’s able to improve the appearance of pigmentation , reduce pore size and boost collagen production. But, despite all that, it’s an ingredient that gets a bad rap – mostly because, if it’s not introduced into your routine correctly, it can cause dryness, sensitivity and irritation.

Don’t let that put you off though. Retinol is one of the most studied – and therefore proven – skincare ingredients, so it’s more about acclimatising your skin and introducing it into your routine slowly. “To begin with, especially if you have sensitive skin, apply retinol over a hydrating serum or moisturiser to ‘buffer’ it,” says Victoria Hiscock, medical communications manager at AlumierMD .

“You could start with a once weekly application,” she adds, “Then, using a single pump, apply a thicker layer where you are resilient (possibly T-zone or jawline) and a thinner layer where you are more sensitive (perhaps your cheeks).”

Suitable for most skin types, let us introduce you to the crème de la crème of the skincare world in order to help you narrow down the retinol serum that’ll suit you most.

How we tested

It’s important to play the long game when it comes to retinol – it’s not an ingredient that you’ll see results from straight away. So while we can’t account for the long term benefits of every one of these products, we have used them for a minimum of two weeks each (although our tester has used some for longer in her own routine) in order to get a feel for texture, ease of use and any initial dryness that may occur. These are the stand out products to know.

The best retinol serums for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Medik8 crystal retinal 6: £62, Medik8.com
  • Best medical grade retinol serum – AlumierMD retinol resurfacing serum 0.25: £69.50, Alumiermd.co.uk
  • Best retinol serum capsules – Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: £47, Elizabetharden.co.uk
  • Best affordable retinol serum –  The Ordinary retinol 1% in squalane: £6.90, Boots.com
  • Best combined retinol serum – Youth To The People retinal + niacinamide serum: £59, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best retinol serum for beginners – Environ focus care youth+ concentrated retinol serum: £43, Facethefuture.co.uk
  • Best hydrating retinol serum – Beauty Pie super retinol ceramide-boost anti-ageing face serum: £70, Beautypie.com
  • Best retinol serum for sensitive skin – La Roche-Posay retinol B3 anti-ageing serum: £38, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best plant-based retinol serum alternative – Bybi Beauty bakuchiol booster: £13, Bybi.com

Medik8 crystal retinal 6

AlumierMD retinol resurfacing serum 0.25

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum

The Ordinary retinol 1% in squalane

Youth To The People retinal and niacinamide serum

Environ focus care youth+ concentrated retinol serum

Beauty Pie super retinol ceramide-boost anti-ageing face serum

La Roche-Posay retinol B3 anti-ageing serum

Bybi Beauty bakuchiol booster

Retinol FAQs

What does a retinol serum do for the skin?

Can you use retinol serum every day?

The verdict: Retinol serums

