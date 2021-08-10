Daily news (August 10, Round 2) – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin / G-Mode Archives + Tondemo Saibooki 2: Paris Butal Rally

Here’s the latest sales reports from Famitsu and Media Create, with Hardware and Software sales for Week 32, 2021 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea!. This week was quite uneventful for the Japanese video games market, with not a single entry in the Top 10 Software, and barely 15 000 units sold for the best-selling game. This lack of new releases and the overall languidness of Software sales have allowed Minecraft to grab the first spot, over 3 years after its launch back in 2018. It sold 14 912 additional units this week (+7%), which brings total sales to over 2.1 million units (2 102 413 units to be precise).