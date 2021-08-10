Daily news (August 10, Round 2) – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin / G-Mode Archives + Tondemo Saibooki 2: Paris Butal Rally
Today’s Daily news: official novel for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, but also…. G-Mode Archives + Tondemo Saibooki 2: Paris Butal Rally. Shueisha have announced that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is to get an official novel called Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Kokorowa Inasaku Nisshi (lit. Kokorowa’s Rice Farming Diaries), as part of their Jump j Books imprint. It will be released on October 4th in Japan for 1 100 Yen. As the title indicates, this book will focus on Kokorowa (Sakuna’s friend), who travels to Hinoe Island in order to supervise the cultivation of rice.www.perfectly-nintendo.com
