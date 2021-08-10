Cancel
Daily news (August 10, Round 2) – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin / G-Mode Archives + Tondemo Saibooki 2: Paris Butal Rally

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 5 days ago

Today’s Daily news: official novel for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, but also…. G-Mode Archives + Tondemo Saibooki 2: Paris Butal Rally. Shueisha have announced that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is to get an official novel called Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Kokorowa Inasaku Nisshi (lit. Kokorowa’s Rice Farming Diaries), as part of their Jump j Books imprint. It will be released on October 4th in Japan for 1 100 Yen. As the title indicates, this book will focus on Kokorowa (Sakuna’s friend), who travels to Hinoe Island in order to supervise the cultivation of rice.

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

All Aksys Announcement Show: all the announcements

During the All Aksys Announcement Show on Friday, Aksys Games made quite a few announcements for the Nintendo Switch (in fact, all the games are headed to the Switch, with quite a few exclusives!). In this post, you will find the complete list of announcements, along with some details and trailers!
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Indie World: new presentation announced for Wednesday (August 11th)

Nintendo have announced that a brand new Indie World presentation will be livestreamed this Wednesday (August 11th). It will last about 20 minutes, and will showcase indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. It will be livestreamed at the following time:. Europe: 6PM. UK: 5PM. North America (ET): 12PM. North America...
Fitnessperfectly-nintendo.com

Knockout Home Fitness releasing next month in North America, and early October in Europe

XSEED and Marvelous Europe have announced that Knockout Home Fitness (released as FiNC HOME FiT in Japan) will be released this Fall in Europe and North America. To be more precise, North America will get it first on September 28th, with the European release following a couple weeks later on October 8th. it will cost $39.99, and will be playable in English, French, and German.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Kuri Kinton out this week on Nintendo Switch

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release on Nintendo Switch is Kuri Kinton. It’s a side-scrolling beat ’em up originally developed and released on Arcade by Taito back in 1988 in Japan. It will be released on August 12th worldwide, and as usual, it will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $7.99 / 838 Yen. The Japanese version will offer an English language option.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Darksiders III announced for Nintendo Switch, out next month in Europe and North America

THQ Nordic have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Darksiders III (developed by Gunfire Games), to be released on September 30th in Europe and North America. The game will cost 39.99€ / £34.99 / $39.99, and will be available at retail and on the Nintendo eShop. With this final release, the entire Darksiders series will be playable on Nintendo Switch!
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan, Taiwan, S. Korea] Famitsu and Media Create sales for Week 32, 2021 (August 02 – August 08) [Top 30]

Here’s the latest sales reports from Famitsu and Media Create, with Hardware and Software sales for Week 32, 2021 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea!. This week was quite uneventful for the Japanese video games market, with not a single entry in the Top 10 Software, and barely 15 000 units sold for the best-selling game. This lack of new releases and the overall languidness of Software sales have allowed Minecraft to grab the first spot, over 3 years after its launch back in 2018. It sold 14 912 additional units this week (+7%), which brings total sales to over 2.1 million units (2 102 413 units to be precise).
Video GamesGematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 058: Power’ video

Volume 58 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Power. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch the...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Boulder Dash Deluxe out on September 9th on Nintendo Switch

BBG Entertainment have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Boulder Dash Deluxe, to be released on September 9th in Europe and North America. This is a collection of the best Boulder Dash games and levels, “remastered and reinvigorated for modern consoles”. It will offer no less than 180 levels in total!
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch equals a 32-year-old game sales record set by the Famicom in Japan

Nintendo just matched a 32-year-old sales record set by the Famicom. That record is, as explained in the tweet below from the Game Data Library organization, completely dominating the top 30 best-selling retail games in Japan. That means last week in Japan, the top 30 games sold at retail throughout the country were all Nintendo Switch titles, a combination of both first- and third-party games.
Retailnintendojo.com

Physical Edition of Crysis Remastered Launches in September

We made an error reporting that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy would be launching as a physical edition on September 28. In reality, it is only Crysis Remastered that will be available that day. We’ve corrected the story to reflect this. If you’ve already downloaded Crysis Remastered for Switch, you can...
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Review

HIGH A truly remarkable job by the localization team at Capcom. WTF …Still waiting on that Ace Attorney Investigations 2 western release. As I’ve mentioned in other Ace Attorney related reviews on this website, getting an entry in this franchise localized is more a sigh of relief rather than the joyous occasion it should be. These titles tend to hit the West years after they do in Japan, and when they do, it’s often digital-only and without much fanfare.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 2-August 8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 14,912 2,102,413. 2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 13,873 234,224. 3 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Poll: Box Art Brawl: Duel #89 - Chrono Trigger

Welcome back to Box Art Brawl, our increasingly erratically scheduled series of retro box art polls where we all decide the best regional variants from two or more territories. Last time we looked at F-Zero: GP Legend for the GBA. Europe and North America ultimately duked it out for the...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Bittersweet Birthday: crowdfunding campaign now live; latest trailer and footage

Announced for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, Bittersweet Birthday (an action adventure game) is now live on Indiegogo! The developers are hoping to raise at least $23 000 / 19 605€ before the end of the campaign in about 31 days (as of writing, $4 100 / 3 495€ have already been pledged). Click here to check out the Indiegogo page for the game!
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

ChiliDog Interactive: Scrap Garden and Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story out this week on Nintendo Switch

This week, ChiliDog will release not one, but two new games for the Nintendo Switch: Scrap Garden (a 3D platformer developed by Flazm) and Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story (an adventure game developed by Fast Game, and the final chapter in the series). Both will released on August 13th in Europe and North America, and will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $6.99 and 5.99€ / £5.39 / $5.99 respectively.

Comments / 0

