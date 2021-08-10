Chico Housing Element looking for community feedback at second meeting

CHICO — The Chico Housing Element will hold its second community meeting Wednesday. Input will help direct actions and goals as the plan moves forward, organizers say. The housing element is a result of the state requiring every city and county to create a plan that addresses community housing needs for all income levels. Currently, housing needs are reevaluated every eight years and new data is gathered to continue relevant growth. The newest addition of the Housing Element will be submitted for approval by June 2022. This is a portion of the larger general plan, serving as a blueprint for city development over the next 15 to 20 years, most recently completed in 2011.