MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before the Surfside building collapse, before the Haitian President was assassinated, before widespread protests in Cuba sparked solidarity rallies across Miami, the story that dominated the attention of the media were the mass shootings that left families across Miami-Dade grieving. At the time of the shootings, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans to combat gun violence, including a crackdown by police known as Operation Summer Heat and long-term projects to offer alternatives to teenagers at risk of falling prey to gangs. The goal of Operation Summer Heat, a 12-week program that involves other local, state, and federal law...