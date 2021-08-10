Eric Adams Proves that the American Political Center is Alive and Well | Opinion

New York City has a message to the rest of America: The political center is alive and well. At a recent closed door meeting of the Democratic congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., the moderate Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Eric Adams was reprimanded and admonished on the importance of unity by the far left Representatives Nydia Velazquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the New York Post reported that Adams viewed the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as his opposition. What the DSA unit fails to see is that Adams won in one of the nation's most liberal and diverse cities precisely because he has unified a very diverse coalition of voters with his centrist positions. It's important to note that Adams represents mainstream Democrats in a way that the DSA does not. It's equally as important to acknowledge that over 60 percent of first choice votes in the recent mayoral Democratic primary went to centrist candidates.