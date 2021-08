MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace’s latest track takes it away from South Florida, as it continued to move westward in the Atlantic. Grace was poorly organized on Saturday night as it neared Guadeloupe, bringing squally weather to the Antilles. At 8 p.m., Grace was about 15 miles north of Guadeloupe with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving west at 23 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over...