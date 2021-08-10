Lost in the fire: Bible summer camp founded in 1952 burns

CANYONDAM — As the Dixie Fire continued after making its way through Greenville, in its path was a nearly seven decade old bible camp that served as youth summer excursion. The camp was first established in 1952. Founded by Sacramento Valley preachers, Fletcher Cauthen, George Dickson and Paul King — the Sierra Bible Camp had been at its Canyondam location, leased from the U.S. Forest Service, since 1954. When the Dixie Fire came through Thursday night, all 21 buildings, including some of the original structures, were destroyed.