The severe weather over the past two days ranged from strong wind gusts to large hail to incredible, flooding rain. Here’s a rundown of some of the more noteworthy reports. The heavy rain probably had the biggest impact on some Michiganders. Over six inches of rain fell around the Lansing area in less than six hours last night. As a result, U.S. 127 in both directions through Lansing was completely flooded and impassable last night and early this morning. At one point there were five vehicles submerged and stranded on U.S. 127.