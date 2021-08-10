Wicked Indiana Stepmom Strangled Innocent Child
Indiana State News by Ken Fulton, Midwest Crime and Justice Correspondent
Wicked Indiana stepmother Amanda Carmack had been convicted of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter back in 2019.
A COVID-related mistrial delayed justice for little Skylea Carmack. The child was last seen alive on August 31, 2019. Her lifeless body was discovered in a shed.
Authorities said Amanda Carmack strangled the girl and hid her body in plastic trash bags which she left in the shed.
A jury only took 3 hours to find Amanda Carmack guilty of the following:
● murder, strangulation
● neglect of a dependent resulting in death
● domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14
Now, Amanda Carmack faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.
