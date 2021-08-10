Cancel
Indiana State

Wicked Indiana Stepmom Strangled Innocent Child

SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Indiana stepmom strangled innocent girl

Indiana State News by Ken Fulton, Midwest Crime and Justice Correspondent

Wicked Indiana stepmother Amanda Carmack had been convicted of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter back in 2019.

A COVID-related mistrial delayed justice for little Skylea Carmack. The child was last seen alive on August 31, 2019. Her lifeless body was discovered in a shed.

Authorities said Amanda Carmack strangled the girl and hid her body in plastic trash bags which she left in the shed.

A jury only took 3 hours to find Amanda Carmack guilty of the following:

● murder, strangulation

● neglect of a dependent resulting in death

● domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14

Now, Amanda Carmack faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

What penalty should Carmack face for her crime? Let us know in the comments.

We're an independent news organization.

