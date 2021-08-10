Michigan ranks 43rd among states in job recovery

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 21-36,423-DE Melanie D. Stanton Court address Court telephone no. 280 Washington Street, Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 231-922-6862 Estate of John D. Moon Date of birth: 01/26/1933 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John D. Moon, died 04/29/2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Debra A. Banton, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, #223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. 8/2/21 Andrew K. Shotwell P63159Debra A. Banton 603 Bay Street, P.O. Box 7051788 River Ridge Drive Traverse City, MI 49685-0705Traverse City, MI 49696 231-946-0700 August 5, 2021-1T571987.
