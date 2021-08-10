Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan ranks 43rd among states in job recovery

By Taylor DesOrmeau
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 5 days ago
Michigan has 92.8% of the jobs it had in February 2020, ranking 43rd among 50 states and last in the Midwest as the U.S. climbs back toward pre-pandemic job totals. The national average in June was a 95.6% recovery rate, per June data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Detailed jobs data for July isn’t available until later this month.

www.mlive.com

