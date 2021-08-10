Michigan ranks 43rd among states in job recovery

Median home value: $108,100 (state: $273,100) > Poverty rate: 24.1% (state: 10.6%) > 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.7% (state: 4.5%) Petersburg, a city of about 31,000 in southeastern Virginia, is the worst place to live in the state. Petersburg residents are more than twice as likely as the typical Virginian to be unemployed and live below the poverty line. Dangerous substance misuse is often more common in economically disadvantaged areas, and in Petersburg, there are 45.9 accidental drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 people annually, well above the 22.5 per 100,000 national average.