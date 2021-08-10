Life Kit: Get Your Family Running More Smoothly With Tricks From Running Small Businesses

Economist Emily Oster had already written two books about parenting — one for the expecting and newborn period, another for the toddler years — and she didn’t intend on delving into the topic again for another book. But when her kids grew into the elementary years, she realized the school-aged era presented two fundamentally different problems distinct from the younger years. One, that daily life is full of logistical challenges. And two, you have to make weighty, complex decisions like, should I “red shirt” my kindergartner, what’s the best school for my kid, or should I let them play travel sports? It’s hard to know where to start with these questions, and those decisions feed back into logistical tangles.