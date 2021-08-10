Cancel
Did Katie Thurston get engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale last night?

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 17th season of “The Bachelorette” came a close last night and Katie Thurston did leave engaged. During the finale of the show on ABC, Blake Moynes, 30, of Canada got down on one knee and proposed to Thurston - and she said yes. LIVE STREAM: ABC on fuboTV;. Thurston...

www.pennlive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
94K+
Followers
44K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
