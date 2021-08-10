Far Rockaway Has the Lowest Vaccination Rate in the City. Here’s Why

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. In a court declaration filed on Monday, unaccompanied migrant children reported poor conditions, such as raw food, long wait times for medical attention and drawn-out stays at a temporary holding facility in Pecos, Texas. The accounts demonstrate the latest concerns raised by children housed in temporary facilities operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. A 16-year-old from El Salvador, who suffers anxiety attacks, said two kids threw up after eating one meal, which they said was “a bit raw,” provided at the Pecos site. Meanwhile a 17-year-old from Honduras discussed how they had to comfort a sibling who had been at the facility for over 60 days and had gotten depressed. CNN.
