Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Far Rockaway Has the Lowest Vaccination Rate in the City. Here’s Why

By Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio
Posted by 
Documented
Documented
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soleima Santiago held off on getting vaccinated for months after the shots became widely available to New Yorkers. She works two jobs — a morning stint at a hair-dresser, and an evening shift at a restaurant — and couldn’t find a window to get inoculated. “I didn’t have any time,”...

documentedny.com

Comments / 1

Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
200
Followers
462
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Far Rockaway, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockaway#Cdc#Vaccinations#Latin America#New Yorkers#Breezy Point#Queens Borough#Spanish#Make The Road New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Hochul’s Past of Pushing to Arrest Immigrants Resurfaces

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) will become the state’s first woman governor starting Aug. 24 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect. But as Hochul takes office, threats she made to arrest and deport New York undocumented immigrants back in 2007 are resurfacing. When she was serving as Erie County clerk, Hochul threatened to arrest undocumented immigrants who applied for driver’s licenses. On Wednesday, she claimed that she has “evolved” since she fought against undocumented immigrants obtaining driver’s licenses. While Hochul pledged to “fight like hell” for New Yorkers with her new position, immigration advocates see her past and hope she can show everyone how she has changed. THE CITY.
Texas StatePosted by
Documented

Migrant Children Discuss Raw Food, Long Stays at Texas Facility

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. In a court declaration filed on Monday, unaccompanied migrant children reported poor conditions, such as raw food, long wait times for medical attention and drawn-out stays at a temporary holding facility in Pecos, Texas. The accounts demonstrate the latest concerns raised by children housed in temporary facilities operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. A 16-year-old from El Salvador, who suffers anxiety attacks, said two kids threw up after eating one meal, which they said was “a bit raw,” provided at the Pecos site. Meanwhile a 17-year-old from Honduras discussed how they had to comfort a sibling who had been at the facility for over 60 days and had gotten depressed. CNN.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Watch All Our Events

Documented started its event series, Documented Talks, in 2021 to bring together the immigration community for conversations among experts on the most pertinent immigration topics. While access to live events are free to everyone, as a paying supporter, you can watch all of our previous events on-demand here:. February 2021:...
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Thousands of New York Haitians Can Apply for TPS Soon

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration is expected to publish guidelines soon to expand Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals throughout the U.S. Haitians who are accepted to the program will be granted temporary protection from deportation while living and working legally. These new guidelines will affect Haitian nationals who arrived before July 29 and will let them stay until Feb. 3, 2023. This would provide stability for over 5,000 current TPS holders in New York City and offer more than 100,000 additional Haitians throughout the U.S. to apply for legal status. The expansion is good news for immigrants like Evens, who has lived in Brooklyn for two years as an undocumented immigrant and called it “a gift from God.” THE CITY.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Court Cases in New York Are Scheduled Out to 2023, Leaving Asylum Seekers Hopeless

Diana jumped in bed to cry after she heard the news. She first entered the United States in 2016, fleeing an abusive ex-partner who was involved in gangs in her home country of El Salvador. She had spent four years waiting for her April 2020 asylum case hearing at a New York immigration court. She learned earlier this year that her court date was pushed back to 2023 because of the pandemic.
Posted by
Documented

ICE Processing Migrant Families at Border Patrol Stations

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The increasing number of migrant families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has overcrowded border patrol stations. So according to two senior Department of Homeland Security officials, most of those families will be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. After being transferred, the families will either be released with ankle monitors and a court date for their asylum hearings or put on flights to be deported. As of Saturday, border patrol processing facilities are 585% above capacity. DHS officials said ICE officers will perform health screenings, offer COVID-19 vaccines, inform immigrants on their legal rights and connect them with non-governmental organizations for assistance. NBC News.

Comments / 1

Community Policy