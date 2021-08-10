Far Rockaway Has the Lowest Vaccination Rate in the City. Here’s Why

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration is expected to publish guidelines soon to expand Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals throughout the U.S. Haitians who are accepted to the program will be granted temporary protection from deportation while living and working legally. These new guidelines will affect Haitian nationals who arrived before July 29 and will let them stay until Feb. 3, 2023. This would provide stability for over 5,000 current TPS holders in New York City and offer more than 100,000 additional Haitians throughout the U.S. to apply for legal status. The expansion is good news for immigrants like Evens, who has lived in Brooklyn for two years as an undocumented immigrant and called it “a gift from God.” THE CITY.