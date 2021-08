WALNUT CREEK; Calif. (KGO) -- A Walnut Creek home with extensive fire damaged listed for $850,000 and has a sale pending within three days of the post date. "This property was listed at 850 and it went for significantly over list price," said Melinda Byrne, realtor for Key Realty. "We have a lot of investors and contractors out there looking for properties like this. I had eight offers that came in. I probably had over 75 to maybe up to 100 phone calls, emails, and texts on this property."