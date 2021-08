For roofing businesses in the Quad-Cities, the derecho both exposed previous storm damage and created new problems that homeowners might not find until the next storm. QC Roof Drs owner Michael Smutz's crews weren't working roofs the week of Aug. 10, 2020, as there had been warning of severe weather. They had time to tarp up a house they were working on before the derecho hit, and waited out the storm.