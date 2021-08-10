Cancel
Kearney, NE

UNMC, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center awarded NIH grant to help migrant agricultural workers with resources to stay healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska Medical Center, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Kearney are collaborating on a $3 million grant to help rural Nebraska families working in agriculture stay healthy. The team will work through the state of Nebraska Migrant Education Program to help migrant...

