Staycation Marriage Proposal

Michelle (Hecht) and Michael Guenther married Nov. 7, 2020, at The Houstonian in front of immediate family members and their wedding party, including parents Ronny and Diana Hecht and Michelle and Eric Guenther. Originally, they’d planned for 300 guests, but their plans changed due to Covid-19. This summer, as a post-wedding celebration, Ronny and Diana Hecht hosted a staycation at Hotel ZaZa Museum District, inviting close friends to join in relaxing by the pool, riding the rail downtown to Irma’s Southwest for dinner, and enjoying an elaborate Sunday brunch together. Joining in were Shelley and Jeff Aboloff, Susan and Steve Berdinis, Sondee and Peter Chalcraft, Beth and Patrick Clegg, Tammy and Dan Feldstein, Shari and Tom Fish, Cynthia and Corey Gomel, Arlene and Jerry Hecht, Stephanie and Brad Klein, Jana and Stuart Kusin, Lisa and Greg Spier, and Paige and Ronnie Weinstein. Michelle and Michael (pictured, far left, enjoying their staycation) honeymooned in Playa del Carmen.
