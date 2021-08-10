Cancel
Saint Louis County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 05:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern St. Louis County through 630 AM CDT At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Rainy Lake West, to 7 miles north of Ash Lake. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rainy Lake East around 605 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

