Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

If teachers unions care about kids, mandate the shot | Editorial

By Star-Ledger Editorial Board
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a relief to see the head of one of America’s two big teacher unions, Randi Weingarten, take a strong moral stand on Sunday: We should mandate the Covid vaccine for teachers, she declared. This has become necessary to protect kids under 12 who are still ineligible for the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
141K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Cdc#On Children#Covid#Nbc News#Njea#Cdc#Icu#Aap#Long Covid#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
Family RelationshipsABC News

Family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

An Alabama family's life was turned upside down when their 12-year-old son, a healthy, strong athlete, caught COVID-19 and landed in the hospital struggling to breathe. Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Central parents argue ‘civil rights violation’ after children were sent home from school for not bringing masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Parents in the Central Community School System said their children were turned away from school on Thursday after showing up without a mask. Pictures on social media show a group of students being held outside the school district’s office, after being rejected at school for failing to wear masks. One picture even shows a 7th grader crying as she walks away.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

America's two largest teachers' unions say they now SUPPORT Covid vaccine mandates after California ordered educators to get shots

America's two largest teachers' unions are now coming out in support of vaccine mandates, as COVID cases continue to rise nationwide. Late Wednesday night, the executive council for the American Federation of Teachers unanimously adopted a resolution encouraging its members to discuss vaccine mandates with their employers. Then on Thursday,...
EducationPosted by
Teen Vogue

Teachers Are Quitting Their Jobs Over Stress of COVID, Overwork

Shannon, a seventh-grade English teacher from Dallas, has considered leaving her teaching job for about a year now. She cites a number of reasons: Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic meant putting her physical and mental health at risk every day; and on top of this, Texas governor Greg Abbot signed House Bill 3979 in June, which states that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” This combination has made Shannon think twice about staying in education long-term.
Saint Louis, MOkrcu.org

Teachers Unions Inform MO Families About Safe Return To School

St. Louis educators' unions are working to let families know what to expect at school this fall, and urging them to get ready. Byron Clemens, spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis Local 420, noted they are encouraging families whose children did not attend school regularly during the pandemic to return full-time this fall.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

U.S. teachers’ union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

U.S. teachers’ union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges. COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill.
Florida StateMysuncoast.com

Florida teachers union supporting districts wanting mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Education Association teachers union is backing school districts trying to work around Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that bars schools from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis’ executive order, in part, directed state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran...
Albuquerque, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Teacher union president: Goal is to get kids back to school

RIO RANCHO — The head of a national teachers union visited New Mexico on Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign to convince parents that it’s safe to send their kids back to public school. The effort comes as more parents voice concerns over mask mandates, saying they aren’t being...

Comments / 1

Community Policy