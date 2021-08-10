Cancel
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly has target date for return from COVID to Marlins dugout

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Don Mattingly is ready to return to the dugout. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Miami Herald reports “The Marlins’ manager, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31 and was experiencing mild symptoms, is expected to rejoin the club Friday when they start a series against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park.”

