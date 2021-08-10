SEC Asks Ripple to Provide Further Slack Communications

The SEC has now filed a motion requesting ‘terabytes’ of additional Slack info from Ripple as part of its case against the blockchain company. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a motion with the Southern District of New York against Ripple concerning the provision of data. The latest twist is that the SEC wants Ripple to submit its employee communications history on Slack, alleging that the previous submission was incomplete and insufficient. It further stated that Ripple compiled and sent only a small sample of its Slack employee-messaging paper trail. According to the agency, a “massive quantity” of Slack data was overlooked in the process.