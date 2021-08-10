Cancel
Law

SEC Asks Ripple to Provide Further Slack Communications

By Rahul Nambiampurath
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. SEC has requested that Ripple submit more information related to messages in its Slack history, which it believes is unique, critical evidence. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed for a motion that would require Ripple to submit its slack history. The SEC requested Judge Sarah Netbrun of the Southern District of New York to order the firm to search and produce relevant communications between its employees.

