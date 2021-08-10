Cancel
Economy

Etihad Airways Expects ‘Tidal Wave of Demand' as First-Half Losses Halve to $400 Million

By Dan Murphy, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtihad said the results reflect a "progressive recovery" across the business, after the airline delivered an $800 million loss in the same period in 2020. The airline of the United Arab Emirates' capital has been suffering losses for years. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is forecasting...

