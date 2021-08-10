Cancel
Public Health

Jason Isbell announces COVID rules

By Celebretainment
Albia Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19. The 42-year-old singer has threatened to pull out of any concerts in which the venues don't make it a requirement for fans to prove they've received both injections against coronavirus or have had a recent negative result.

Jason Isbell
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#Foo Fighters
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Country star Jason Isbell cancels show after venue says it can't comply with coronavirus vaccine requirements

Jason Isbell’s concert in Texas Wednesday was canceled due to his insurance that attendees be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus. The Grammy-winning musician previously shared through his record label on Aug. 6 that he will require those who attend his concerts to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours.
WWEwfpk.org

Jason Isbell promotes… wrestling?

It’s not unusual, of course, for an artist to promote a forthcoming album or an appearance. Maybe a world tour. But Jason Isbell‘s interests don’t just linger in the world of music– it seems one of our favorite musicians also appreciates wrestling!. In a hilarious promo for All Elite Wrestling...
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

ACL Live: Jason Isbell requires masking and proof of vacination

Officials with ACL Live have updated COVID protocols for this weekend’s show, and the changes are in direct response to a request made by musician Jason Isbell, who will be performing. Isbell has demanded that anyone who attends not only wear a mask, but also show proof of vaccination. ACL Live has agreed to that. Those who want a refund can do so through 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Adia Victoria Enlists Margo Price, Jason Isbell + More for New Album, ‘A Southern Gothic’

Adia Victoria will release a new album on Sept. 17, she announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4). A Southern Gothic is the singer-songwriter's third full-length album. Victoria’s latest album is a work of contrast, per a press release, exploring the relationships that people — more specifically, Black women — have with the South. “It is equal parts historical montage and modern prophesy, dark and light, love and loathing,” the release explains.
Austin, TXNew Haven Register

Jason Isbell Won't Back Down on Vaccine Mandates

When Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit took the stage in Austin, Texas, on August 9th, it was just a few hours after he had announced a new set of Covid protocols for all of his upcoming concerts: Isbell’s live shows would now require all attendees to provide either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test prior to entry. It was a decision bound to draw strong reactions, and while many praised Isbell’s move toward concert safety, some fans, fellow artists, and venues were unhappy. A show scheduled for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston was canceled after the amphitheater wouldn’t comply with Isbell’s new rules (they say timing was the issue and that they presented Isbell with other options). Another gig set for Friday in Fort Worth was moved to a different venue in the city.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Jason Isbell to require vax card or COVID test for this week’s Houston show

Jason Isbell's Aug. 11 show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been on the books for months, as the singer-songwriter is finally out touring behind his 2020 album "Reunions" after a pandemic scotched previous touring plans. But his latest dates have made the news because Isbell announced he'll only play shows if the venue will enforce a policy that requires concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or to be subjected to a COVID test that must turn up negative for admission.
CelebritiesDallas News

Country musician Jason Isbell sings the right tune on vaccinations

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell is requiring concertgoers to show proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests to get into his shows. And if the venue doesn’t adhere to those requirements, he said he plans on canceling the engagement. True to his word, he canceled a concert in Houston this week when the venue balked.
Celebritieshellowoodlands.com

Jason Isbell show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is canceled

On Tuesday, August 10, the following statement was released from Jerry MacDonald, President & CEO for The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams show scheduled for August 11, 2021 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has unfortunately been canceled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

