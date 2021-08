Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are requiring proof that you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have tested negative for the virus within the past three days, in order to enter their current run of concerts. The policy has caused friction with at least one other artist, Marc Broussard, and landed Isbell on MSNBC to explain his position. (“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”) Now Isbell has cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled show with Lucinda Williams at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston because the venue will not institute his vaccine policy.