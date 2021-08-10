Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

DOJ to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

By Associated Press
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdJyX_0bN7Wup900
The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. | J. David Ake/AP Photo

The Justice Department said Monday that it would work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable.

The disclosure in a two-page letter filed in federal court in Manhattan follows longstanding criticism from relatives of those killed that the U.S. government was withholding crucial details from them in the name of national security.

Nearly 1,800 families, victims and first responders objected in a letter last week to President Joe Biden's attendance at Sept. 11 memorial events as long as key documents remained classified. Monday's move failed to placate at least some victims’ relatives, who said the FBI and Justice Department have already had years to review the documents.

“We appreciate that President Biden recognizes that long-standing questions about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil remain unanswered, but nobody should be fooled by this half-hearted, insufficient commitment to transparency," said Terry Strada, whose husband, Tom, died when a hijacked plane flew into the World Trade Center.

She said the announcement only applies to a limited "subset of cherry-picked documents that the FBI has already identified for review.”

A long-running lawsuit accusing Saudi Arabia of being complicit in the attacks advanced significantly this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials. Those depositions, however, remain under seal and the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents as too sensitive for disclosure.

In its letter Monday, the department said that the FBI had recently concluded an investigation that examined certain 9/11 hijackers and potential co-conspirators, and that it would now work to see if information it had previously determined could not be disclosed may instead be shared. It did not reveal in the letter any findings of that probe, which it has referred to as the “Subfile Investigation.”

“The FBI will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible,” the Justice Department said. The department said in a separate statement Monday that the FBI was newly reviewing the documents for information that could be shared with the families despite prior court rulings "upholding the government’s privilege assertions.”

Biden on Monday praised the Justice Department's action, saying his administration was “committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law.”

“In this vein, I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible,” he said.

But Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was killed inside the World Trade Center and who advocates for 9/11 victims, said in a statement that while he appreciated Biden’s acknowledgement of the families, “we have heard many empty promises before.”

He added: “We hope the Biden administration comes forward now to provide the information the 9/11 community has waited to receive for 20 years, so we can stand together with the president at Ground Zero on 9/11.”

Multiple U.S. government investigations have examined ties between Saudi nationals and some of the airplane hijackers, but have not established that the Saudi government was directly involved. Fifteen of the hijackers were Saudi, as was Osama bin Laden, whose al-Qaida network was behind the attacks. The Saudi government has long denied any connection.

Particular scrutiny has centered on the support offered to the first two hijackers to arrive in the U.S., Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, including from a Saudi national who helped them find and lease an apartment in San Diego.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#9 11#Fbi#Doj#Department Of Justice#Fbi#American#The World Trade Center#The Justice Department#Ground Zero#Al Qaida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
U.S. PoliticsGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: Time to open records on 9/11 investigations

With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a month, it’s time for the Biden administration to open the books and release uncensored investigative reports stemming from that tragic day. On Friday, more than 1,600 victims’ families, first responders and survivors of the attacks in which four hijacked...
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US to review classified 9/11 documents for possible publication

US officials vowed on Monday to review classified documents related to the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks to see which could be made public. The FBI said they "will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible". The FBI's commitment is part of a legal battle waged...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Justice Department To Review 9/11 Documents, Decide Whether To Make Them Public

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday it will review documents related to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks following public pressure from victims’ families. The DOJ, writing on behalf of the FBI, announced its move in a letter filed to two Manhattan federal judges overseeing a lawsuit brought by 9/11 victims’ families against Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement in the attacks. The FBI will “identify additional information appropriate for disclosure,” according to the letter, and “disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHYY

Menendez, 9/11 victims push for intelligence agencies to declassify more documents

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, there’s a bipartisan push in Congress to get more answers for the families of the victims. On Thursday, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced the September 11th Transparency Act. Family members of 9/11 victims came out to support the bill, which seeks to declassify more documents held by the CIA and the FBI.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Evidence presented to grand jury in John Durham probe

WASHINGTON — John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal...
POTUSMSNBC

DOJ officials thwarted Trump's coup. Next step: A criminal investigation.

Recent blockbuster reporting revealed that former President Donald Trump was aggressively pushing Justice Department officials to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. To those of us who previously worked at the Justice Department, this is ... unfathomable. The good news is that these revelations have inspired...
U.S. Politicsfoxwilmington.com

Durham probe of what sparked Russia investigation examines FBI tipsters

Special Counsel John Durham, appointed during the Trump administration to examine the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Russia probe, is presenting evidence to a grand jury and preparing a lengthy report expected to be completed in the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Durham’s review, which...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Federal judge leaves evictions ban in place

WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Friday refused landlords' request to put the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said her “hands are tied” by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Fears Mount That Democrats Will Bury Crimes Of Debunked ‘Russia’ Collusion

Fears are mounting that Democrats now in power in Washington, especially Attorney General Merrick Garland, will bury the crimes of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion conspiracy that party members orchestrated to try to bring down the Donald Trump presidency. John Durham, formerly the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, also was given by...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Warren introduces bill to target corporate profits

WARREN BILL TARGETS CORPORATE PROFITS: A trio of Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation targeting some of the country’s richest companies as a means of forcing the corporations to pay more in taxes while at the same time financing the party’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The bill, from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), would levy a 7 percent tax on the annual income that companies report to investors, or their book income, over $100 million. It would target earnings that companies typically strive to maximize rather than what corporations report to the IRS, those played down in order to minimize their tax bills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy