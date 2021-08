BOSTON (CBS) – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at all concerts on the band’s current tour. That includes a scheduled performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston. The policy will be in place for concerts whether they are indoors or outdoors. Isbell said on Twitter that “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.” In an interview with MSNBC, Isbell said the feedback he has received within the music industry following the decision has been positive. “I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms...