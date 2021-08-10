2022 Toyota Tundra says bye-bye to leaf springs in yet another teaser
Clever Toyota calls this teaser for the 2022 Tundra pickup "turning a new leaf," and the provided photos show exactly why. The new truck will ditch its leaf springs in favor of more modern coil springs. The images, shown Tuesday, show off the new coil springs in a big way -- and not much else. We're still looking at the Tundra TRD Pro, more than likely, noting the front underbody production wears the TRD logo loud and proud.www.cnet.com
