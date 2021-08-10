Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Toyota Tundra says bye-bye to leaf springs in yet another teaser

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClever Toyota calls this teaser for the 2022 Tundra pickup "turning a new leaf," and the provided photos show exactly why. The new truck will ditch its leaf springs in favor of more modern coil springs. The images, shown Tuesday, show off the new coil springs in a big way -- and not much else. We're still looking at the Tundra TRD Pro, more than likely, noting the front underbody production wears the TRD logo loud and proud.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tundra#Teasers#Design#Trd#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 409-Powered 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon For Sale: Video

She’s so fine, my 409. This is NOT what the Beach Boys had in mind. This rare 409-powered 1963 Chevy Impala wagon is a mix of plain black wrapper, Big Block sleeper, luxo-barge, and family truckster. The exterior of the Chevy Impala wagon is finished in a glossy black that...
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Stunning 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was built to homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR. At the time, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing. In order to meet homologation standards, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. A total of 1,359 examples were built between the 1969 and 1970 model years.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Finally Getting The Engine It Deserves

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in several trims and engines. GM's goal, like that of its Ford and Ram rivals, is to have something for everyone, ranging from the basic $29,000 Work Truck all the way to the luxurious $53,000 High Country. There's a range of trims in between, including the Trail Boss. Its name perfectly describes what it can do.
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra Widebody Kit Ready To Snap Necks

The Toyota GR Supra was designed to be a tuner car, and you may laugh at its BMW underpinnings all you want, but since when has a premium brand lending its skills to a mainstream brand ever been a bad thing? Wald International couldn't care less about what's underneath the A90 Supra - all that matters is that it looks epic. Recently, the Japanese tuner has worked on other BMW products like the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but its best work is certainly done on cars styled by its home country. Hence, the tuner has turned its attention to the GR Supra with two neck-breaking body kits.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsThe Car Connection

Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra teases a modern truck

Toyota continues the art of seduction with its latest teaser for the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra. The pickup truck is a big deal, not just in terms of size but for Toyota to stay relevant in a segment that ranges from near six-figure luxury landships to electric beacons of the near future.
Carsgmauthority.com

Naturally Aspirated Chevy Camaro Makes Big Power With A Carb: Video

These days, restomods with every part and upgrade possible are somewhat commonplace, but enhancing what’s already there without overdoing it is an equally valid approach, as is the case with this 1969 Chevy Camaro. Coming to us from the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel, this particular Chevy Camaro is owned by Tony...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Tundra: What Is the i-Force Max Engine?

The Tundra is Toyota’s popular full-size pickup, but it’s a pretty old truck. However, the automaker has finally given the model a redesign after over a decade. The 2022 Toyota Tundra features a brand-new powertrain, among other updates. Here’s a look at the latest Toyota Tundra and its i-Force Max engine.
CarsMotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach, 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Acura NSX Type-S: The Week In Reverse

The Lamborghini Countach returned, more of the 2022 Toyota Tundra was revealed, and the 2022 Acura NSX Type-S debuted. It's the Week In Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. It's been 50 years since the Lamborghini Countach debuted, and now the Italian supercar maker is bringing back the nameplate. The icon was unveiled on Friday at Monterey Car Week in California with a screaming V-12, a supercapacitor hybrid system, and throwback styling that still seems futuristic. Only 112 will be built.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Would You Rather…Buy the 2021 Toyota Tundra or 2021 Ford F-250?

The 2021 Toyota Tundra and 2021 Ford F-250 are two popular pickup trucks. Yet the 2021 Toyota Tundra’s overall Consumer Reports rating is higher – ten points higher. That may not seem like a lot, but it’s a sizeable difference. So what’s different in the Tundra and F-250’s ratings, and how important are those differences?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Flashier Than Expected

Can we borrow some sunglasses? The 2022 Toyota Tundra is shining bright with tons of flair. The new Toyota Tundra is a lot brighter than expected, and we’re here to watch it take the spotlight with incredible upgrades. The 2022 Toyota Tundra is stealing the show. We’re still counting the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy